Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Daren John Morris Purchases 5,000 Shares

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,650 ($8,336.47).
Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 1st, Daren John Morris sold 8,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,636.33).
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Daren John Morris acquired 9,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,538.92).
- On Monday, January 22nd, Daren John Morris acquired 7,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,420 ($9,301.74).
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Daren John Morris acquired 3,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £5,190 ($6,506.21).
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Daren John Morris bought 200,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £384,000 ($481,383.98).
- On Friday, December 1st, Daren John Morris bought 32,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £62,075 ($77,817.48).
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Daren John Morris bought 2,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £3,560 ($4,462.83).
Big Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %
LON BIG opened at GBX 130 ($1.63) on Friday. Big Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 300 ($3.76). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of £377.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2,166.67 and a beta of 0.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Big Technologies Company Profile
Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.
