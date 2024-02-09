BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

NYSE:BILL traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.71. 3,164,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,148. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. BILL has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,675. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

