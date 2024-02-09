BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 8.6%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.78. 834,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,163,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCRX
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.