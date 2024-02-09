BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 8.6%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.78. 834,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,163,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

