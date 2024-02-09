Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.22.

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $634.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of -0.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $4,396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $78,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 120.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 716,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 391,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

