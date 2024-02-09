Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,012.34

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $15.98 million and approximately $35,012.34 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00115469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00034552 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007529 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.