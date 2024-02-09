BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. 192,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

