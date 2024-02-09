Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.87. Black Hills also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 361,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,891.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

