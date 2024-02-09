BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $62,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,262,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 16,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,424 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,662 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLK traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $796.48. The stock had a trading volume of 116,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $787.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $715.89. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

