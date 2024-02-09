Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 10,914 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,209 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of Adobe worth $347,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe stock traded up $10.44 on Friday, hitting $626.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,683. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $602.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $283.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

