Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 12,464 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $129,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,102,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,447. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

