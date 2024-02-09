Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. AON makes up 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.36% of AON worth $235,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in AON by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in AON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.93.

AON Stock Up 1.2 %

AON traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.72. The company had a trading volume of 413,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,494. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.80 and a 200-day moving average of $318.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.