Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.23% of Lululemon Athletica worth $112,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LULU traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $467.88. 658,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,977. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.04 and a 200-day moving average of $425.07.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

