Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,940 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.31% of TransDigm Group worth $145,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,124.88. 127,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,998. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,155.24. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,028.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $933.65.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,072.80.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

