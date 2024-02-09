Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.32% of AMETEK worth $107,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after acquiring an additional 870,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,696,000 after acquiring an additional 114,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.96. The stock had a trading volume of 487,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $168.63.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.