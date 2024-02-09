Blair William & Co. IL Has $106.03 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 710,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $106,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $214.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

