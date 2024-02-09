Blair William & Co. IL Has $475.91 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.13% of Mastercard worth $475,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,613. The company’s 50 day moving average is $429.59 and its 200 day moving average is $409.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $463.84. The stock has a market cap of $429.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

