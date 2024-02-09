Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of Salesforce worth $166,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $291.93. 2,303,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,330. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $295.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,801,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,551,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,801,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $2,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $371,005,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

