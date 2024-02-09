Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. DexCom makes up about 1.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DexCom were worth $420,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,108,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in DexCom by 10.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in DexCom by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.11. 3,586,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 134.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

