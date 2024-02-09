Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $180,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,028 shares of company stock worth $13,248,446. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.93. 64,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $451.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

