Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 19,633 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $82,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,251,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626,707. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 890,289 shares of company stock worth $317,907,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

