Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Down 6.4%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 482,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,386,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

Blend Labs Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.01 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $246,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

