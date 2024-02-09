BMO Capital Markets Cuts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $10.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Chegg to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.22.

Chegg Price Performance

NYSE CHGG opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $996.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Chegg has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

