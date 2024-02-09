Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $4,200.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,582.54.

Booking stock opened at $3,840.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,478.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,195.30. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,331.23 and a 52 week high of $3,844.76.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after buying an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $222,919,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

