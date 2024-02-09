BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $34.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.98.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $31.75. 771,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,201. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.