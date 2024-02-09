BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-4.000 EPS.

BWA opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,705,000 after purchasing an additional 82,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,178,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,703,000 after buying an additional 146,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

