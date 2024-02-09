Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $65.50 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $44,773,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after acquiring an additional 628,512 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

