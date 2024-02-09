Bradford L. Smith Sells 45,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $414.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $415.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $9,625,201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

