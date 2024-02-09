BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LND opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $504.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

