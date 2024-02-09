Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHFree Report) by 188.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,750 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Bread Financial worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 903.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFH traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. 89,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,317. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

