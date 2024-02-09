British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $31.46

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.46, but opened at $30.73. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 1,346,502 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.