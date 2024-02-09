Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) PT at C$33.14

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$27.15 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 58.05%.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Insiders sold 152,126 shares of company stock worth $4,163,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

