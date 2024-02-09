Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target at $20.07

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALXO stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.65. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

