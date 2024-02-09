Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Price Target at C$36.20

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Aritzia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total transaction of C$173,850.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$39.92 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$46.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.8288509 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

