Brokerages Set Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) PT at $564.60

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $564.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $502.05 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $504.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.