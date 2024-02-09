Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Target Price at $120.50

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.60.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 63.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.85. Ingredion has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

