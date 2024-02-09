Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT at $67.60

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $415,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $548,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

