Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CWB. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.91.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:CWB opened at C$28.51 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.96 and a 1 year high of C$31.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.05%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

