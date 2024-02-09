Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM opened at $39.99 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 113.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

