Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBU. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at about $19,467,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after buying an additional 686,614 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 238,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,769 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Stories

