Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of BN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. 1,779,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,609. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

