Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.10

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.10 and last traded at $88.54, with a volume of 546361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

