Burney Co. Decreases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,434 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

MFC stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.