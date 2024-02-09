Burney Co. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $85.36.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.