Burney Co. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Burney Co. raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $409.41 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.05 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.51 and a 200 day moving average of $380.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.