Burney Co. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 993,415 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

