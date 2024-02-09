Burney Co. Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $1,565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.8% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.1 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

