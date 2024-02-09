Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after purchasing an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,944,000 after purchasing an additional 581,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.96.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.