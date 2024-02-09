Burney Co. Makes New $715,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $799.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $723.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $800.30.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $6,602,686. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

