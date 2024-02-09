Burney Co. Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $922.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $766.74 and a 200-day moving average of $683.58. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $927.79. The stock has a market cap of $364.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

