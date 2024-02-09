Burney Co. Sells 1,107 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Burney Co. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DD opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

